Major Sportswear Company Publicly Announced They Are Supporting Kneelers, Not Trump

Colin Kaepernick even said it himself that everyone is losing sight of what his protest originally represented. Sorry Colin, we will never understand nor care what your protest means when it involves disrespecting the flag and this great nation.

You may want to think twice about buying from these major companies because they are still sponsoring the NFL: Ticketmaster, Bose, Campbell’s, FedEx, Barclays, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Microsoft, Nationwide, Nike, Visa, PepsiCo, Under Armour, and Bridgestone.

Nike just released a statement saying, “Nike supports athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society.”

This is disgusting.

One user wrote, “Just donated all my Nike logo shirts to AMVETS. I will never wear anything Nike again hope they choke on their NFL connection #WakeUpAmerica.”

Will you boycott them?