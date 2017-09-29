Kaepernick Could Have Opened His Mouth To Apologize, But Preferred To Blast Every “Patriotic” Americans By Calling Them Racists In Disguise

Instead of opening his big mouth to apologize to everyone that he has offended, Colin Kaepernick preferred to blast “patriotic” Americans by calling them racists in disguise. However, when it comes to death threats, Kaepernick says “I’ve had a few come my way, but not too concerned about it.”

Kaepernick, who began protesting during the National Anthem last year in 2016, says that people are simply not understanding why the initially protests started. He then explained that they should because the “message has been out there loud and clear for quite some time now.”

The player without a team continued, “There’s a lot of racism disguised as patriotism in this country and people don’t like to address that and they don’t like to address what the root of this protest is.”

Colin Kaepernick discussed the shooting death of Terence Crutcher. He mentioned that although Crutcher appeared to be intoxicated, he was unarmed and Officer Betty Shelby shot him. Kaepernick commented, “This is a perfect example of what this is about. It will be very telling about what happens to the officer that killed him.”

He continued, “No one went and checked on him, no one tried to resuscitate him, nothing. They walked around, went about their business and made up lies to cover up their murder that they just committed. That’s not right, and they should be in prison.”

There seems to be a large show of support throughout the NFL for Colin Kaepernick’s protest; even New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long, who happens to be white, stated, “I’ll make it pretty clear: I support my peers in exercising their right to protest. This is a wonderful country, and I think everyone agrees on that, but there are things in our country that can improve.” Long proclaimed that we would not catch him on the field protesting, however, if other players “identify something that they think is worth putting their reputations on the line, creating controversy, I’m going to listen to those guys.”

Kaepernick added, “That’s where it gets very touchy because a white player standing up for this is like, ‘OK, now we really have to address it, it isn’t just black people speaking out because they feel like they’re being attacked.’”

He also shut down any rumors of him being anti-military stating, “They fight for the people, they fight for liberty and justice for everyone, and that’s not happening.”

This is disgusting.

Should Colin Kaepernick be banned from NFL for good?