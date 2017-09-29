[VIDEO] While You Are Not Watching NFL, Take Time To Watch This Video Of Mike Rowe Singing National Anthem Before a Baseball Game

A video has surfaced that shows Deadliest Catch narrator and Dirty Jobs host, Mike Rowe, belting out the National Anthem before a baseball game more than 10 years ago. In 2006, Rowe performed the Star Spangled Banner in Bowie, Maryland at Prince George’s Stadium.

Take a look at the video below:

Mike Rowe has always shown his patriotism and support for the United States of America.

In 2016, he condemned college students who were caught on camera burning the American flag outside of the Trump Tower. Rowe responded on Facebook, “That means that We the People are enabling schools like Hampshire to sell a liberal arts degree for approximately $250,000. To my knowledge, no one has ever burned a flag at a trade school.” He added, “I wonder why that is?”

Last month, Rowe started a Facebook series called Returning the Favor, in which the premise is to find people in the world who are helping others, and essentially return the favor.

Jason Zaidement, creator of Operation Combat Bikesaver in honor of his father with PTSD, was featured on Mike Rowe’s first episode. In this particular episode, Rowe helped paint the garage, participated in a motorcycle ride, and even gave a $17,500 check to Jason Zaidement.

This is really moving.

Mike Rowe is a true American!