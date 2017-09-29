[VIDEO] Fans Are So Disgusted By Players’ Disrespect Of The Flag That They Burn Their NFL Jerseys And Leave Stadiums

After more and more NFL players are choosing to take a knee during the National Anthem, fans are becoming even more enraged. To show their absolute disgust of the NFL’s disrespect of everything our country stands for, fans have even started burning their NFL jerseys, leaving stadiums, and boycotting games.

Everyone should follow their lead and boycott the hateful NFL!

I'm so sick of pu**y millionaire football players disrespecting ME and my flag!!! I fought for you pricks! Done with the @nfl #TakeTheKnee — We The People… (@sectamu90) September 24, 2017 According to AP reporters, here is a list of the stats for each game:

— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or knelt, plus six Redskins. — Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: About 24. — New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: At least three (and three other players raising their fists). — Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: About 35, including Bills RB LeSean McCoy and about half of the Broncos’ roster. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: At least two, including Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. — Houston Texans at New England Patriots: About 16. — Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: At least 15. — Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: At least four, including Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and OT Laremy Tunsil. — New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: About 12, including Saints RB Adrian Peterson. — Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: About 10, including Lions RB Ameer Abdullah. — Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: The Steelers stayed in the tunnel, although Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart. — Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Three Packers and no Bengals. Equaling a grand total of 204 hateful “Americans.”

The New Orleans Saints were disgraceful today for kneeling during the National Anthem! They may have won the game but they lost the fan! — Steve Spell II (@stevespell2) September 24, 2017

After the Pittsburgh Steelers refused to participate in the national anthem, many fans will be torching their gear. #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/pRVOZX5f8r — GRANT J. KIDNEY 🇺🇸 (@GrantJKidney) September 24, 2017

LeSean McCoy at end of line doing warmups. Not standing or kneeling. Not at attention. #Bills pic.twitter.com/8EymmYtcPp — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 24, 2017

LeSean McCoy on a big #Bills win and his message to President Trump: "Us Americans are together. Stop trying to divide us." @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nUOsaaB3gF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2017

Rico Lavelle just sang the national anthem in Detroit at the Falcons vs Lions game – then took a knee.#TakeTheKneepic.twitter.com/UrIocvdl0i — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) September 24, 2017

Do you think they will get the message?