[VIDEO] Fans Are So Disgusted By Players’ Disrespect Of The Flag That They Burn Their NFL Jerseys And Leave Stadiums

VIDEO

by American News Editor ago0

After more and more NFL players are choosing to take a knee during the National Anthem, fans are becoming even more enraged. To show their absolute disgust of the NFL’s disrespect of everything our country stands for, fans have even started burning their NFL jerseys, leaving stadiums, and boycotting games.
Everyone should follow their lead and boycott the hateful NFL!

According to AP reporters, here is a list of the stats for each game:

— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or knelt, plus six Redskins.

— Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: About 24.

— New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: At least three (and three other players raising their fists).

— Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: About 35, including Bills RB LeSean McCoy and about half of the Broncos’ roster.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: At least two, including Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

— Houston Texans at New England Patriots: About 16.

— Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: At least 15.

— Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: At least four, including Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and OT Laremy Tunsil.

— New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: About 12, including Saints RB Adrian Peterson.

— Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: About 10, including Lions RB Ameer Abdullah.

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: The Steelers stayed in the tunnel, although Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart.

— Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Three Packers and no Bengals.

Equaling a grand total of 204 hateful “Americans.”

Do you think they will get the message?

Related posts