[VIDEO] Fans Are So Disgusted By Players’ Disrespect Of The Flag That They Burn Their NFL Jerseys And Leave Stadiums
by ago0
I'm so sick of pu**y millionaire football players disrespecting ME and my flag!!! I fought for you pricks! Done with the @nfl #TakeTheKnee
— We The People… (@sectamu90) September 24, 2017
According to AP reporters, here is a list of the stats for each game:
— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or knelt, plus six Redskins.
— Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: About 24.
— New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: At least three (and three other players raising their fists).
— Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: About 35, including Bills RB LeSean McCoy and about half of the Broncos’ roster.
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: At least two, including Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.
— Houston Texans at New England Patriots: About 16.
— Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: At least 15.
— Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: At least four, including Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and OT Laremy Tunsil.
— New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: About 12, including Saints RB Adrian Peterson.
— Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: About 10, including Lions RB Ameer Abdullah.
— Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: The Steelers stayed in the tunnel, although Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart.
— Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Three Packers and no Bengals.
Equaling a grand total of 204 hateful “Americans.”
The New Orleans Saints were disgraceful today for kneeling during the National Anthem! They may have won the game but they lost the fan!
— Steve Spell II (@stevespell2) September 24, 2017
After the Pittsburgh Steelers refused to participate in the national anthem, many fans will be torching their gear. #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/pRVOZX5f8r
— GRANT J. KIDNEY 🇺🇸 (@GrantJKidney) September 24, 2017
LeSean McCoy at end of line doing warmups. Not standing or kneeling. Not at attention. #Bills pic.twitter.com/8EymmYtcPp
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 24, 2017
LeSean McCoy stretches during the anthem
(via @JennaCottrell, @WKBW, @13WHAM, h/t @matt_bove) pic.twitter.com/XsRK4yHOIj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017
LeSean McCoy on a big #Bills win and his message to President Trump: "Us Americans are together. Stop trying to divide us." @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nUOsaaB3gF
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2017
Rico Lavelle just sang the national anthem in Detroit at the Falcons vs Lions game – then took a knee.#TakeTheKneepic.twitter.com/UrIocvdl0i
— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) September 24, 2017
Do you think they will get the message?