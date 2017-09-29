Ex-Secret Service Breaks Silence And Reveals How Hillary Is Behind The Cameras… It’s Even Worse Than You Think

Dan Bongino has unfortunately had to serve as the Secret Service for Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. However, this particular Secret Service agent has not been shy in showing his support for President Donald Trump.

Bongino has made it known that he is happy Hillary Clinton did not win the presidential election. He recently shared this post to Twitter, “I worked with Hillary. Hillary is an obnoxious, rude, condescending, fraud who cares about ONE thing-herself.”

The Secret Service agent also called out Rep. Maxine Waters stating, “Maxine Waters is a fraud. And I don’t use that term lightly. I can prove it to you. She’s an actual fraud.” Because Waters was previously accused of being involved in security operations, Bongino accused her of supporting the White House leaks “to advance her sick political agenda for impeachment for a crime that doesn’t exist. I mean, this is the definition of insanity!”

I worked with Hillary. Hillary is an obnoxious, rude, condescending, fraud who cares about ONE thing-herself. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 26, 2017

Aren’t you so glad that Hillary Clinton didn’t win the elections?