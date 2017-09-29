Steven Seagal Crushes National Anthem Kneelers And Democrats With One Brutal Rant

Steven Seagal held nothing back when he addressed those who have disrespected our country by kneeling during the National Anthem. They are “disgusting” and “a joke” he said.

“I believe in free speech. I believe that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and … imposing their political views,” Seagal stated.

He added, “I think it’s outrageous. I think it’s a joke. It’s disgusting. I respect the American flag. I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag, and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behavior. I think it’s an outrage.”

Steven Seagal directed this message at Democrats saying, “We have these Democrats that have this whole other agenda to kind of — when I say Democrats, it’s not just the Democrats — but there are this whole group of leftover Obama-ites and people that feel they should … overthrow Trump. Any decisions he makes, anything that he tries to do, he gets blocked so often from the … enemies within, so it’s very difficult for him to do anything.”

Take a look at the video below: