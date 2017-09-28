This Ravens Player Stands During National Anthem And Sends An Epic Message Legend Ray Lewis Should Listen

On Sunday in London, former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Lewis was spotted kneeling during the National Anthem before the game. Other members of the Ravens team joined Lewis on the field.

However, there is one sensible Baltimore Raven . . . Austin Howard, Ravens lineman, expressed in a heartfelt post on Instagram why he chose not to kneel during the National Anthem.

Howard stated that if he was going to kneel, it would be on both knees in prayer, take a look:

He also stated that it is a blessing living “in this great country”:

This is certainly one of the wisest messages since the protests have started.

Should every player taking a knee read Austin Howard’s message?