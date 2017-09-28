While Teams Are Taking A Knee, Here Is One Forgotten Hero Who Never Would

On Friday night, Donald Trump asked the crowd in Alabama:

This began a thread of Twitter posts from NFL players and officials, NBA players, and if you can believe it, Colin Kaepernick’s mother. However, President Donald Trump was quick to respond:

On Sunday, there are rumored planned protests:

Let us never forget Pat Tillman who gave up his NFL career to put on a United States of America uniform. He sadly lost his life on April 22, 2004 in Afghanistan. He died fighting for our freedom.

Let’s remember what we stand for.

Will you continue to stand for people like Pat Tillman?

