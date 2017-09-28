While Teams Are Taking A Knee, Here Is One Forgotten Hero Who Never Would

On Friday night, Donald Trump asked the crowd in Alabama:

This began a thread of Twitter posts from NFL players and officials, NBA players, and if you can believe it, Colin Kaepernick’s mother. However, President Donald Trump was quick to respond:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

On Sunday, there are rumored planned protests:

I’ve talked with about 75 @NFL players who plan to demonstrate tomorrow. GMs are wrestling over whether to support them or discourage them. https://t.co/n8426g5q1r — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 24, 2017

Let us never forget Pat Tillman who gave up his NFL career to put on a United States of America uniform. He sadly lost his life on April 22, 2004 in Afghanistan. He died fighting for our freedom.

Does anyone think Pat Tillman will #TakeAKnee on Sunday? Neither do I…. pic.twitter.com/VNr3gGonhH — Jerry DiDomenico (@SurvivorFan2016) September 23, 2017

Let’s remember what we stand for.

Will you continue to stand for people like Pat Tillman?