Read ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle’s Wife’s Note That Challenges The Whole NFL, Should Be Read By Every Player And Owner

On Tuesday, Taya Kyle, widow of legendary Navy Seal Chris Kyle, posted an incredible statement on Facebook urging the NFL to “get off your knees.” We hear you Taya. Who isn’t tired of seeing the NFL continuously disrespect our flag, our country, and those that risk their lives everyday to serve and protect us?

Kyle wrote in a statement posted on Facebook:

Taya knows just how much these soldiers sacrifice while on duty, so it is in the NFL’s best interest to listen to her. In 2013, her husband, Chris, and his close friend, Chad Littlefield, were shot and killed. Taya is now a single mother raising their two children alone.

This is a huge wakeup call.

Should the NFL accept Taya Kyle’s challenge?