[VIDEO] Watch Celebrity Jesse Williams Claim NFL National Anthem Is A Marketing Tool “To Get Boys And Girls To Fly Overseas And Kill People”

Jesse Williams (PAUSE) who is that right? Well let’s continue . . . Jesse Williams is an actor. He may not be known for his acting career, however, people will probably start to recognize him for the ignorant comment that he recently made about the NFL.

In an interview with MSNBC, Williams claimed that the National Anthem was nothing more than a recruitment tactic implemented to persuade “boys and girls to fly overseas and kill people.”

According to Jesse, in 2009 the Defense Department teamed up with the NFL to begin this recruitment strategy. Williams stated, “[Saying] we need to stand and pledge for the allegiance and this anthem thing is a scam. This is not a part of football. [The pregame national anthem] was invented in 2009 from the government [by] paying the NFL to market military recruitment – to get more people to fight wars to die. This is not – nothing to do with the NFL or the American pastime or tradition. This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people.”

He continued, “They’re marketing and pumping millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of the NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Democratic fashion if he didn’t end his rant by criticizing the Americans who voted for Donald Trump. Jesse Williams concluded, “There’s an incredible level of cowardice and selfishness in the ownership class in this particular league on this particular topic. I think we have this perception that athletics is entirely a meritocracy…The NFL proves, and the positions they consider more cerebral that it’s just simply not.”

