[VIDEO] Like When He Was In Vietnam, McCain Stabs His Own Country And The President In The Back

Senator John McCain said of Donald Trump, “We’re very different people.” True . . . especially since Trump happens to be the President of the United States and McCain is not.

However, McCain did not refrain from trash talking POTUS during an interview on 60 Minutes. The senator discussed their “different life experiences,” something that he has called to our attention many times before.

It seems like McCain is just mad at the president for not apologizing after the “mean” comments that he made. McCain also mentioned that “[Trump] changes his statements almost on a daily basis, so for me to spent my time trying to analyze what he says, I don’t know.”

Cher initially applauded Senator John McCain, but who knows how the superstar is feeling now.

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

The Arizona Senator also rejected the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill stating, “I can’t in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried.”

This is disgusting.

Do you think it’s time for RINO John McCain to retire or finally cross over to the Democrats?

Take a look for yourself: