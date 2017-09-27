Spurs Coach Blasts Trump And Says “America Is An Embarrassment In The World”, But He Gets Instantly Shut Down

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich may be one of the best NBA coaches of all time, but he still needs to zip it. Bad mouthing the President of the United States will get you nowhere.

According to MySanAntonio.com, Popovich did not talk about his team on the Spurs’ pre-season media day. The coach actually discussed the President rescinding the Warriors’ invitation to the White House, stating, “It’s like a sixth grader is going to have a party in his backyard and he finds out somebody might not come, so he disinvites them. Although it’s disgusting, it’s also comical.”

He even said that “Our country is an embarrassment in the world.” Popovich continued, referencing the protesting NFL football players, “They have our full support. No matter what they might want to do or not to do, it is important to them to be respected by us, and there is no recrimination no matter what might take place unless it’s ridiculously egregious.”

Thankfully he was instantly shot down by online users.

One user commented, “And another old senile fathead opens his stupid mouth. The idiots are coming out of the woodwork like cockroaches.” Another wrote, “As we fight back like decent human beings, the left becomes more unhinged. MAGA.”

Should Gregg Popovich just shut it and stay out of politics forever?