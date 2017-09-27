Cowboys’ Owner Betrays Everyone That Applauded Him For His Epic Speech To National Anthem Protesters

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys and faithful Trump supporter, has mentioned before that it is “really disappointing” when people protest by disrespecting the flag. In a 2016 interview, Jones stated:

However, this was not the case on Monday night. Before the game started, the Dallas Cowboys took a knee, including owner Jerry Jones, who locked arms with his team to make a statement to the world. They did stand up once the National Anthem began.

Obviously nobody appreciated their protesting because all that could be heard from the crowd was booing.

Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, take a knee before national anthem tonight. Boos heard in crowd. pic.twitter.com/UpZUedLgaG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

The Arizona Cardinals decided not to protest during Monday night’s game, which was clearly the better decision. One Twitter user even referred to them as “class acts.”

This is disturbing, take a look:

Will you boycott Jerry Jones’ team?