Dairy Queen Owner Posts A Sign On His Door, Outrages A Lot Of Customers

A sign that was recently hung at a Dairy Queen location in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, has recently gone viral due to its contents.

The notice that was posted read:



The franchise owner Kevin Scheunemann stated, “I felt the sign was appropriate to hang in terms of being transparent about the views of the owner and staff supporting God and country. It just seems that those kinds of values and principles are becoming controversial in society.”

Scheunemann said that the sign has been hanging in this particular Dairy Queen location for more than four years. He explained that he put it up after a customer complained about Christian music playing in the restaurant and ever since then, there has been no problems.

“There are some people are agreeing with the sign (and that’s okay), but at the same time are making personal attacks towards the person who shared the picture and voiced her opinion (which is definitely not okay),” one commenter wrote on the original picture.

Dairy Queen, however, did not feel the same way as one of its franchise owners. The corporate headquarters released a statement saying, “This sign expresses the views of this independent owner only and does not speak for ADQ Corporation or any of our other independent franchise owners. We expect our franchisees and employees to treat every person who walks through our doors with the utmost dignity and respect. Nothing less is acceptable.”

It is disturbing for a lot of people.

Do you support Kevin Scheunemann’s message?