See How Fans Responded To The Only Steelers Player Who Stood For National Anthem

Alejandro Villanueva, offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the only player to come out of the tunnel and honor the flag during the National Anthem on Sunday’s game. The former Army Ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan understands why people are protesting, however, he does not believe that they should do so during the National Anthem.

As reported by 247Sports.com, Villanueva’s jersey sales have skyrocketed on Fanatics.com:

Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach, said that he had hoped for “100 percent participation” from his team, but unfortunately that is not what happened.

“My contention was that we would not allow politics to divide us. We’re football players, we’re a football team. If many of them felt like something needed to be done, I asked those guys to discuss it, and whatever they discussed, that you know we’d have 100 percent participation or we’d do nothing,” Tomlin continued.

This is unexpected, but definitely appreciated. Judging by the boost in sales of Alejandro Villanueva’s jersey, his demonstration of American pride certainly did not offend NFL fans.