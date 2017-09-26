Steelers QB Roethlisberger Breaks Silence After Team Stay In Tunnel For Anthem, « I Was Unable To Sleep »

It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is regretting his team’s decision to stay in the tunnel during the National Anthem on Sunday. The quarterback recently admitted in a statement that he “was unable to sleep” over the team’s decision . . . sure Ben, you were probably just panicked imagining being out of a team and all your money going bye-bye.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says he regrets standing in tunnel with team for national anthem pic.twitter.com/4hkoC8o7o1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 25, 2017

There was one Pittsburgh Steeler that could not keep away from the field when the National Anthem began. Offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva (pictured below) was a former Army Ranger who clearly has respect for this great nation. His jersey sales have skyrocketed because of his courage.

