Steelers QB Roethlisberger Breaks Silence After Team Stay In Tunnel For Anthem, « I Was Unable To Sleep »

VIDEO

by American News Editor ago0

It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is regretting his team’s decision to stay in the tunnel during the National Anthem on Sunday. The quarterback recently admitted in a statement that he “was unable to sleep” over the team’s decision . . . sure Ben, you were probably just panicked imagining being out of a team and all your money going bye-bye.

Here is what Roethlisberger said:

He expressed that he will stand for the National Anthem going forward:

There was one Pittsburgh Steeler that could not keep away from the field when the National Anthem began. Offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva (pictured below) was a former Army Ranger who clearly has respect for this great nation. His jersey sales have skyrocketed because of his courage.

Should the team pay for this?

Take a look at the video below:

Related posts