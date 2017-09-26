Al Sharpton’s Daughter Got Arrested For A Disturbing Reason

Al Sharpton tweeted this message to his daughter Ashley Sharpton on her 30th birthday stating, “Happy Birthday to my youngest, Ashley. A strong black woman and committed activist. So proud to be your Dad.” Clearly . . . she’s black.

Later that night, Ashley and three of her friends were eventually arrested for attacking a taxi cab driver. The driver, Georges Coly, described the event saying that he was frustrated, so he stopped the car, but Sharpton was so upset that she grabbed the keys from the ignition and refused to give them back. When Coly demanded that Ashley give him back his keys, she pushed him.

Typical . . . Al Sharpton stood up for his daughter saying, “She told me it didn’t happen the way they said it happened, but I can’t speak for a 30-year-old woman.”

He continued, “All I know is that you got four people in a cab, and there’s some altercation, and they find out two hours later one of them is Al Sharpton’s daughter, she’s the one that’s going to the precinct. If you’re my child or you’re related to me, you’re guilty until proven innocent. But we’ll fight that out in court.” Okay, Al, stop right there.

According to her attorney, Michael Hardy, “What was reported did not happen. There are no actual formal charges yet because she was released on a desk appearance ticket. In terms of any criminal act, I don’t believe there was any criminal act.”

How her father reacts really proves what a coward he is.

What should Ashley Sharpton’s punishment be?