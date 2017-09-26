Maxine Waters Calls Trump For Impeachment… At A Funeral

Maxine Waters is now taking the opportunity to slip in the impeachment of President Donald Trump anywhere she can, even while delivering the eulogy at a funeral.

During the eulogy at comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral, Waters stated, “I’m cleaning out the White House. We’re going to sanitize the White House. We’re not going to take what is happening in this country. Haven’t you taken enough?”

The Democratic Congresswoman continued, “And then comes along this person, this person who does not respect you, this dishonorable human being who cheats everybody!” Maxine added, “This dishonorable human being who will lie at the drop of a hat. This dishonorable human being who has the alt-right and the KKK and everybody else inside his Cabinet!”

She added, “I’m gonna say, ‘Impeach 45 every day!’ ‘Impeach 45 every day!’ ‘Impeach 45 every day!’”

Wow, this is so low and disrespectful.

Do you think Maxine Waters should be voted out?

See for yourself in the video below: