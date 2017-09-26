California’s Governor Finds A New Name For Trump Voters, Worse Than Hillary’s « Deplorables »

Why do Democrats always have to resort to name calling? For example, last year during the presidential election Hillary Clinton referred to Donald Trump supporters as “deplorables.” Then, just recently California’s governor Jerry Brown went so far as to call us “cave dwellers,” which is even worse than what Clinton initially called us.

Although Governor Jerry Brown decided against attacking the President over his speech made to the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump and his administration were not off limits. Governor Brown began, “America is not run by Donald Trump. Even California is not run by Jerry Brown. We are a country of diverse power centers and mobilizing those power centers that are not controlled by the president is still a very worthwhile goal and very powerful.”

He continued insulting Trump supporters saying, “They’re both kind of very similar. You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

We all know Democrats are just mad because President Trump pulled out out of the climate change agreement, but they need to stop whining and get over it already.

Jerry Brown added, “It would be great if the president would join the movement. He’s not there yet. He believes this whole thing that we’re talking about, what all the scientists are publishing thousands of papers, is all a hoax. And it’s a hoax invented in China. He believes that.”

'Deplorables', we now have a new name: #JerryBrown just called us 'cave dwellers'‼️Keep up the good fight. We're getting to #Dems 🇺🇸#RNRKY🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7cEq5gGACT — RNR Kentucky (@RNRKentucky) September 20, 2017

It’s unacceptable.

Should Governor Brown be taught some respect?