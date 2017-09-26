[VIDEO] Watch Judge Jeanine Pirro Blast NFL Twice As Hard As Trump Did

Last year, Colin Kaepernick started a trend by kneeling during the National Anthem. Many other football players, coaches, and even owners have followed in his footsteps. Even though kneeling is getting everyone talking, it is not solving the actual problem of “racial injustice.” There are others who are getting fed up as well, for example, Judge Jeanine Pirro who blasted the NFL twice as hard as Trump did.

At a recent rally, President Donald Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners — when somebody disrespects our flag — to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now! He’s fired.’ Some owner is going to do that.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro could not hold her tongue any longer. She expressed that “The biggest issue facing our country today is the tip-toeing and political correctness that has brought us to the brink of disaster in national security, politics and sports. The question: Do we have the fortitude, courage and determination to stand up to those who threaten our values?”

Pirro condemned the protesters saying, “Shame on you. Shame on all of you. And shame on you, too, Roger Goodell for not showing that you love this country as much as the president does when you had the chance.”

Similar to President Trump’s address to NFL athletes, Judge Jeanine Pirro stated that instead of helping our nation, all the are doing is “disrespecting our country.”

Take a look at the full clip of Judge Jeanine Pirro blasting the NFL below:

This is beyond epic.