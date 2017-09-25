Trump Has Had Enough With The NFL, Gives The Ultimate Blow Where It Truly Hurts

President Donald Trump is the only one who seems to have the courage to say what everyone else is thinking. Quite understandably, he is fed up with the NFL and believes that the players who want to kneel during the National Anthem should be fired immediately.

Trump is encouraging fans to “refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country.” He even addressed this particular issue on Friday night in Alabama. It has become too much, now players, even coaches and owners, are linking arms and disrespecting our flag. Even though their players probably pressured them into doing this, owners and coaches must take a stand and show their team what this great nation stands for.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Everyone in the NFL should take advice from the Dallas Cowboys who have refused to disrespect the United States of America. If these players want to protest, no one is stopping them, but they need to do it on their own time and not on national television for all of the world to see. Former San Francisco 49er and ex-football player Colin Kaepernick deserves no praise for starting this mess.

President Donald Trump is not done messing with those who want to mess with him. He recently retracted his invitation to Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House after Steph admitted he was ‘undecided’ about accepting. At the Global Citizen Concert last night, Stevie Wonder took ‘two knees’ during his performance. For what Stevie?

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Let’s hope they all get the message and understand it.

Will you boycott the NFL?