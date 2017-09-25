[VIDEO] Woman Yells At Veteran And PTSD Service Dog In Restaurant, Gets Shut Down By Owner’s Response

Ciara Miller told WTXF-TV that she does not regret getting “vocal” in the restaurant because she only “reacted based on the way they reacted to me.”

Miller was eating with her family at Kathy’s Crab House in Delaware City when a military veteran with PTSD walked in with his Great Dane service dog.

She explained to the news station that “The dog’s body was about the same height as the table. Basically, the butt was sitting in front of me at the table.”

Although nothing can be heard in the video, Miller claims that “derogatory racial statements” directed at her were thrown out during the argument.

Kathy’s Crab House responded to the incident in a way that will probably upset Miller even more. The restaurant told WTXF-TV that it would be hosting a fundraiser to raise awareness for veterans and their trusted service animals:

