« A Difference Of Day And Night » : Afghan President Reveals How Trump Changed Things Compared To Past Administrations

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who thanked American soldiers for risking their lives while trying to create a more “stable Afghanistan.”

Since President Trump has proclaimed that he would be sending more troops to the Middle East, Ashraf Ghani explained that there has been an “immense change” on the ground.

The Afghanistan President even admitted that when President Donald Trump took office, everything changed for the better:

It seems POTUS is making other countries great again too!

Do you think Trump is a far better leader than Obama was?

