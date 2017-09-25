[VIDEO] Was Obama Admin Spying On Trump? Former Spy Chief Reveals It Is « Possible » POTUS Voice Was Picked Up In Wiretap

“But I will say that, for the part of the national security apparatus that I oversaw as DNI, there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign,” James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, stated when asked if the court had ordered a wiretap for the Trump Administration.

However, news reports have asserted that Paul Manafort, former chairman of the Trump campaign, due to a court order was wiretapped both before and after the presidential election.

On Thursday CNN’s Don Lemon questioned, “Is it possible the president was picked up in a conversation with Paul Manafort?”

“It’s certainly conceivable,” responded the former spy chief.

Lemon pushed, “Is it likely?”

“I can’t say.” Clapper continued, “I wouldn’t want to go there. I will say it’s possible.”

Previously James Clapper had mentioned that he would be aware of any FISA ordered wiretap of an American citizen, however, his comments throughout this interview are misleading and seem to be untruthful.

Was the Obama Administration trying to spy on President Trump?

This is sickening.

Should they have wired Hillary Clinton instead?