North Korea Issues The Most Serious Threat So Far : Rockets To U.S. Are « Inevitable »

Sometimes it is easy to forget why we are even fighting, so here is a brief update. In 1950-1953 the United States and South Korea ended the war with North Korea on a truce, instead of a peace treaty; this is why we are still fighting today. North Korea is mad at the United States because they think we have plans to invade and demolish their homes, and those of their Asian comrades.

On Thursday, Kim claimed that our president was a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard,” so Donald Trump called Kim a “madman.”

Then according to Reuters, North Korea confirmed on Saturday that after “Mr. Evil President” referred to Pyongyang’s leader as “rocket man,” Kim Jong Un stated that the United States mainland would be an inevitable target for rockets.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also called President Trump “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency” trying to change the United Nations into a “gangsters’ nest.”

Ri Yong Ho continued, “Now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force.”

Pyongyang threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean on September 3, after performing the sixth largest nuclear test.

These B-1B bombers supposedly came from Guam and their U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle Fighter came from Okinawa, Japan.

On Thursday, President Trump announced the new punitive actions that he will be taking to target institutions and companies that give money to, as well as help operate trade with North Korea.

Dana White, Pentagon spokeswoman, stated, ”This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies.”

President Trump already told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that we will “totally destroy” North Korea if they so much as try the U.S.

They really are on a suicide mission.

Should we respond immediately to that threat?