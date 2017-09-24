NBA Is Getting In The Protest Game : Lebron James And 3 Other Giant Players Are targeting Trump
These athletes earn millions because of the American flag and yet they still want to disrespect it.
Our President Donald Trump has had enough . . . he posted on Twitter:
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
By 1 p.m. EST, President Donald Trump’s post had been retweeted 36,000 times after it was online for 5 hours.
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
Lebron’s tweet had been retweeted 220,000 times after being online for 2 hours.
Here is what sparked Donald Trump to start a Twitter war:
It’s funny that they all want to be friends when standing up against the president.
A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017
This is disgusting.
Will you also start to boycott the NBA?
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017