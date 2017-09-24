Dallas Cowboys Owner’s Message Sends The Chills To Every Player Who Disrespects The National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a stern, but funny approach to addressing the recent protesting in the NFL.

During a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones stated, “Well, I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag and all the people that have made this great country, the very opportunity for us to be there in front of the nation . . . So, that’s not the place to do anything other than honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little for it.”

Jason Garrett, Cowboys coach, also made a statement about the National Anthem protests saying, “There’s no question in my mind. The National Anthem is sacred. The flag is sacred. And our team has demonstrated that.”

Last year in September, when Jerry Jones initially addressed his feelings on this topic, he stated, “We strongly, strongly support the flag. In every way, we support — it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people that for generations and generations have given it all up so we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television. We respect that so much. That’s the real business. The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing. I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society and that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason not to go all out right there. For anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.”

Every NFL Team owner should memorize it.

We can all learn something from Jerry Jones. Colin Kaepernick on the other hand, is not a football player anymore, has disrespectful politics, and is a laughingstock.