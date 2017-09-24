[VIDEO] Watch Father’s Legendary Rant Against Sharia Being Taught Into School

As reported by Mad World News, the San Diego School Board of Trustees has teamed up with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, otherwise known as CAIR, to begin an anti-bullying campaign.

This particular campaign is designed to teach children what the religion of Islam is all about, and in return, children will respect one another . . . this seems highly unlikely.

Word has spread quickly about the campaign on multiple conservative websites and has enraged parents so much that they are now taking action.

Trustee Kevin Beiser discussed the topic of concern during a school board meeting saying, ”We will not allow Muslim students in San Diego schools to be spit on.”

”All students should be safe,” one parent expressed.

“What about the Jews?” another mentioned.

Beiser concurred that no student should be bullied. The trustee stated, ”We have made sure that, through the superintendent’s recommendation, we’re going to try to do a better job so when we teach in history class about Buddhism, Judaism and Christianity, we’re also going to teach about Islam.”

Parents were so upset by Kevin Beiser’s comments one stood up and said, ”My name is Christopher Wyrick, I’m a father, a husband, and a very, very proud American. I’ve been given many titles in my life, but the one I’ll never accept is the one of ‘infidel.’”

Wyrick proceeded, ”At what point did you decide it was OK to teach my children about Islam?”

When the school board tried intervening in his speech, he yelled, ”You’re gonna have to drag me outta here!”

Because this particular discussion was not on the agenda for that day’s school board meeting, no action was taken, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Some parents were even more upset because they claimed CAIR was affiliated with terrorist groups.

