« Women Have A Quarter The Brainpower Of Men » Proved Muslim Cleric With Stupid Simple Math

There is an Islamic Doctrine that claims women are inferior to men. This inhumanely permits female genital mutilation, as well as the rape of women who are nonbelievers.

The “Sheikh Saad al-Hajari, the head of the government’s religious edict authority in the southern province of Assir,” recently publicized “the evils of allowing women to drive” because they have “a quarter the brainpower of men.”

This information about women was written as another way to control them. For example, “women who drive cars could cause damage to their ovaries and pelvises and that they are at risk of having children born with clinical problems.”

Take a look at the statement below:

This is disgusting.

Should the Sheihk be fired from his position?