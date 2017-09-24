[VIDEO] Watch Jimmy Kimmel Making A Massive Violence Threat Against Fox News Host

Finally someone is standing up to Jimmy Kimmel for his stupidity. Fox’s Brian Kilmeade stated, “So these politically charged Emmys may have been the lowest rated in history but that’s not stopping Hollywood elites like comedian Jimmy Kimmel for pushing their politics on the rest of the country.”

“The reason I found this comment to be particularly annoying is because this is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman. Oh, he’s such a fan!” Kimmel began.

The host continued, “He follows me on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent, looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.”

“And, you know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation,” Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel finally concluded, “I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you.”

Kimmel was so enraged that he even threatened to physically harm Kilmeade. Take a look:

This is unacceptable.

Should Jimmy Kimmel be forced to apologize?