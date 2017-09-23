Town Wants Woman To Take Off Pro Trump Yard Signs, She Gives A Response Every American Should Hear

Go Susan!

Susan Reitman of Rockland, Maine claims that her signs that support our President Donald Trump are here to stay. She says just like her signs, “He Won, Get Over It,” she would rather do jail time than remove them.

Reitman stated, “This is my freedom of speech. People have a right to voice their opinion.”

Apparently a city ordinance restricts signs larger than 2 square feet.

As reported by New England Cable News, the town’s assistant code officer Bill Butler admitted, “They’re well over the limit.”However, Butler confirmed that if residents get the correct permits they can display their signs, and they can even appeal the decision if their application is not accepted.

“If I have to sit in jail for the rest of eternity, that’s my choice.” Reitman continued, “I guess I’m being stubborn … but I’m not going to back down from what I believe.”

Unfortunately the fine for keeping the signs up is between $100 – $1,000 per day. Susan Reitman has mentioned that she does not plan on paying the extensive fines, but will she have it in her to take down the signs?

We stand 100% behind Susan.

Do you support her right to show her signs?