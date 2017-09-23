[VIDEO] Watch Talibans Get A Dose Of American Power After They Shot US Military, « That’ll Teach Them To Shoot At My Soldiers »

In April 2015 a video was uploaded to the Battle YouTube Channel. It began with U.S. soldiers at “The Hornet’s Nest” and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Fields alerts everyone that there is “a little bit of movement in the little tertiary valley.”

The camera focuses in on three soldiers who are hanging out and talking behind a truck in the Afghanistan mountains, when all of a sudden, a sniper bullet “buzzing” just misses the men.

One of the soldiers immediately stated, “That shot right through us, sir, right here.”

After the soldiers realized that they were being shot at, Fields yelled, “Let’s get it on! Come on, gunner, you gotta be quicker than that. Get that b**** hot!”

Although a radio translator let Lt. Col. Joel Vowell know that the soldiers were okay, he stated, “It’s not going to be OK. They don’t know what’s about to hit them.”

“That’ll teach them to shoot at my soldiers,” Vowell shouted after landing “good bombs” on the terrorists, meaning that they had destroyed their targets.

Lt. Col. Vowell explained, “False bravado was all that was. They see us, they’ve been watching us for a while, they move into position and don’t think we can harm them. They just haven’t fought us yet.”

Watch the video below:

The United States of America has the most powerful military in the world, just looking at this gives us the chills.

Terrorists should really learn to stop messing with us, but they will keep trying until they learn the hard way.

Are you glad you can count on such power?