Democrats Want To Indict Sarah Huckabee For Her Comments Against Comey

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Press Secretary, has been busy investigating what FBI Director James Comey said to Congress.

According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

On MSNBC earlier in the week, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asserted that Huckabee Sanders is in danger of having charges brought against her for demoralizing the character of James Comey. Whitehouse stated:

As reported by Shareblue this is not the first time that White House staff has been involved in the president’s affairs:

Do you think they are nothing but hypocrites?