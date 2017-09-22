Mike Pence Unloads On UN Human Rights Council In A Huge Way : « The Worst Human Rights Violators In The World »

On Wednesday, at the United Nations General Assembly, Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech before a number of world leaders. He asserted that the U.N. Human Rights Council “attracts and welcomes many of the worst human rights violators in the world.”

Pence explained that “A clear majority of the Human Rights Council’s members fail to meet even the most basic human rights standards.”

He continued stating:

Pence concluded by asking the U.N. Human Rights Council to improve itself. Then his criticism ended with, “This body must reform the Human Rights Council’s membership and its operation.”

