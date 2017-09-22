Democrat Senator Who Wanted Trump Dead Is Now Facing Consequences She Didn’t Expect

Maybe this will show everyone not to mess with the Trump Administration. Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is now facing charges for writing on Facebook that she wishes to assassinate our President.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal was talking to someone who claimed that their cousin was on Donald Trump’s Secret Service, however, this post has supposedly been deleted. Take a look at the conversation:

A Missouri State Senator from St. Louis has now called for the assassination of @realDonaldTrump. Keep it classy @MariaChappelleN. pic.twitter.com/JTrkxk4Pkz — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017

Sen. Chappelle-Nadal responded in a statement, “Again, I apologize for the Facebook posting, however, I have made it clear that I will not resign. The voters of my district elected me to represent them. I will work tirelessly for the remainder of my elected term to bring about positive change for my constituents and all Missourians.”

On Wednesday, the Republican-led senate publicly condemned the Senator for the first time ever according to Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City).

Chappelle-Nadal concluded, “I didn’t mean what I put up, absolutely not. I was very frustrated.”

If Chappelle-Nadal resigns, she would keep her Missouri pension. If not, she may lose it. https://t.co/Jd40AQOtwc — STLtoday (@stltoday) September 14, 2017

Look who is sorry now.

