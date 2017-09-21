Democrat Who Claimed John Kelly Was “A Disgrace To The Uniform” Got Arrested

Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) was recently in the news for calling White House chief of staff John Kelly a “disgrace to the uniform” because he supported President Donald Trump’s decision to put an end to DACA, otherwise known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) and Luis Gutierrez were supposedly arrested on Tuesday along with several other protesters blocking traffic outside of Trump Tower.

NEW: Dem congressmen Raul Grijalava and Luis Gutierrez arrested at Trump Tower protest https://t.co/bbru0ir23I pic.twitter.com/J5xNlzTvzq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 19, 2017

Melissa Mark-Viverito, New York City Council Speaker, was also arrested as reported by the Washington Examiner.

On Tuesday, after President Donald Trump delivered the speech of a lifetime to the United Nations General Assembly, he returned to Trump Tower.

