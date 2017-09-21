[VIDEO] “I Never Heard A Bolder Or More Courageous Speech” Told Israeli Prime Minister To Trump After His Speech To UN

POLITICS

by American News Editor ago0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump for his exceptional speech that he delivered on Tuesday at the United Nations’ General Assembly. During his speech, Trump addressed actors around the world by defending America’s freedom.

Here is a snippet of the remark Donald Trump made about North Korea:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained his praises on Twitter:

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu look forward to building a powerful relationship over the years:

After 8 years of a** kissing apologies, Americans are seeing what a real leader is.

Are you proud that Donald Trump is your President?

Related posts