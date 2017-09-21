[VIDEO] “I Never Heard A Bolder Or More Courageous Speech” Told Israeli Prime Minister To Trump After His Speech To UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump for his exceptional speech that he delivered on Tuesday at the United Nations’ General Assembly. During his speech, Trump addressed actors around the world by defending America’s freedom.

Here is a snippet of the remark Donald Trump made about North Korea:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained his praises on Twitter:

PM Netanyahu on @POTUS Trump's speech at #UNGA: In over 30 years in my experience w/ the UN I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 19, 2017

PM: @POTUS spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world and issued a call to confront them to ensure the future of humanity. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 19, 2017

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu look forward to building a powerful relationship over the years:

PM: Under @POTUS Trump, America's position towards Israel with the @UN has been unequivocal; it's been strong; it's got clarity & conviction pic.twitter.com/Z7uPpDPy3Q — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2017

After 8 years of a** kissing apologies, Americans are seeing what a real leader is.

