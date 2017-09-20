[VIDEO] “Stop It Now!” Nancy Pelosi Loses Control Over Dreamers After DACA Meeting With Trump

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has finally had enough with DACA supporters. After news broke that she met with the Trump Administration to try and come to an agreement, protesters expressed their opposition. When she could not take it anymore, Pelosi screamed, “Stop it! Just stop it now!”

The protesters shouted, “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill! We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values! We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump.”

“Let me say this, because you’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful to our ears to hear you protecting your self dignity,” Pelosi responded. Then the protesters shouted, “No lip service!” and Nancy lost it. The House Democratic leader screamed continuously, “Stop it! Just stop it now!”

“Yes or no!” the protesters shouted. “To what?” Pelosi answered. “We do not owe you nothing! This is what democracy looks like!” the protesters said in response. Things surrounding DACA are getting more and more intense. Someone is even suing President Donald Trump for putting an end to the Dreamers Act.

The lawsuit states, “Notwithstanding the severe harm it will inflict, the government arbitrarily decided to break its promises to Plaintiffs and hundreds of thousands of other Dreamers by terminating the DACA program. This cruel bait and switch, which was motivated by unconstitutional bias against Mexicans and Latinos, violates the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment, the due process rights of Plaintiffs and other DACA recipients, and federal law, including the Administrative Procedure Act.”

This shows how much power Nancy Pelosi really has.

