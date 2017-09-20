Woman In Uniform (Army) Gets Onto A Plane, Then Man In 1st Class Does Something Unbelievable

United States Armed Forces are usually shown the upmost respect when traveling by plane. They are allowed to board early and it is more than likely that they are thanked by many members of the airplane crew as well as the airport staff.

A passenger on the plane named Jessica Titus posted this story to the Love What Matters Facebook page. It has received more than 37,000 reactions and 2,600 shares. Thank you Jessica for sharing this heartwarming story! Take a look at what:

Jessica was so touched by this man’s kind deed that she wrote him a note that stated:

Jessica expressed, “Spoiler alert, he refused my offer. Do good. Recognize good. Make the world better.” Although the nice man may have refused her offer, all thanks to Jessica mainstream media was able to hear about this touching story.

These are the kind of people that make America Great.