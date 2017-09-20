After Madonna, Another Liberal Celebrity, Snoop Dogg, Finally Fulfills Promise To Leave The Country

Don’t celebrities always threaten to leave the country once a Republican is elected for president? It’s getting pretty old . . . Let’s see if Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr, otherwise known as Snoop Dogg, is as serious as his post.

“My new home. @champagnepapi I need the hookup on some property. Nefew f*** this s*** I’m going to the. 6ix” Snoop Dogg posted to his Twitter.

People were saddened by this news, one user named Djdarienzo wrote, “Snoopdogg you can’t leave people like you helped make America what it is today. TRUMP did his part good or bad and you need to do your part and help to shape the country.” He continued, “I know you could get a meeting with TRUMP if you wanted to. Don’t runaway stay and help to shape our country. America is the greatest country in the history of the world because people like you were willing to work hard.”

Blah, blah, blah . . .

After Snoop Dogg found out that Donald Trump had won the 2016 presidential election, he used an app called Bitmoji to create these images of himself. Take a look:

However, many were happy about his announcement. One user who goes by the name of lularoemikeandebbie wrote, “bye !!! take all of the other rybabies with you !” Another said, “if republicians didn’t leave when obama was elected, because we are tough and had hope for the future. don’t comeback when you need the US.” Someone by the name of kaleighpostWith joked, “With so much drama in Washington D.C. It’s kinda hard being Snoop D-O-Double-G.”

Hey Snoop, if you could bring a couple of your friends, that would be perfect.

Are you sad he’s leaving the country?