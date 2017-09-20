Huge Restaurant Chain Mutes National Anthem At NFL Game, Customers Make Them Pay Instantly

An employee at a California Buffalo Wild Wings location blamed “company policy” for turning down the National Anthem during Monday night’s NFL game. The employee claimed that keeping it on was too controversial. Ironically it happened to be September 11.

A customer who was dining at the restaurant decided to take a photo of the employee and plaster it all over social media. Take a closer look at this imbecile:

The franchise issued a public apology and stated that the restaurant does not have any policy in place that disapproved of the National Anthem.

Recently, Soldiers of the Hotel California posted this message to their Facebook page:

Buffalo Wild Wings has always had some weird policies in place. They happen to be a gun-free zone and because their policy is so strict, they were contemplating allowing in officers on duty. Now that is just plain rude.

Chairman of the Oversight & Government Reform Committee in the House of Representatives, Jason Chaffetz, even took to Twitter once he realized that Buffalo Wild Wings was taking a while to respond:

.@BWWings you are on the clock. Are you in favor of playing the National Anthem or not? https://t.co/fgHLZ3XSAF In CA it was silenced — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) September 14, 2017

Buffalo Wild Wings finally issued a public statement:

. . . And they continued to say the exact same thing when questioned on Twitter:

This is unacceptable.

Will you boycott them?