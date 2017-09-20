Black Lives Matter Interrupt A Pro Trump Rally, An Unexpected Intervention Happens That Get Them Applause

At a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. this past weekend, things got a little crazy. Black Lives Matter initially engaged in a counter-protest and were shouting comments such as “go home!” until a BLM protester suddenly became a guest speaker.

Interestingly enough, the one who organized “The Mother of All Rallies” event, Tommy Gunn, decided to take a different approach. He handed the microphone to Black Lives Matter and let them say what they had to say . . . surprisingly it worked.

Meanwhile at Trump rally, host invites Black Lives Matter protesters to the stage… they address crowd, then leave peacefully. pic.twitter.com/uxnN2GlZdw — Chris Robinson (@ChrisArrr) September 16, 2017

Now This News caught this inspirational moment on camera when Tommy Gunn was explaining, “We’re going to give you two minutes of our platform to put your message out. Now whether they disagree or agree with your message is irrelevant. It’s the fact you have the right to have the message.” Take a look:

These Black Lives Matter activists were invited on stage at a pro-Trump rally – and every American needs to hear what they said pic.twitter.com/m69yvgiQtw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 19, 2017

The president of Black Lives Matter, Hawk Newsome, clarified that they are not “anti-cop,” however, they are “anti-bad cop.” He also received a great deal of applause from Trump supporters when he stated, “I am an American.”

Everyone in the crowd began cheering in unison, “USA, USA, USA”:

Epic Moment: BLM Leads USA Chant at Trump Rally! #MOAR pic.twitter.com/fDI9PCOHp4 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 16, 2017

Newsome expressed to Now This News, “It kind of restored my faith in some of those people because when I spoke truths, they agreed. I feel like two sides that never listen to each other actually made progress today.”

This is a truly surprising turn.

See we can all get along!