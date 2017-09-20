Chelsea Manning Got The Harvard Fellow Offer Cancelled, Goes Rogue Against CIA And University

The word is out that Harvard University has offered Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow position. We all remember Chelsea Manning right? The one who admitted to violating the Espionage Act and then served seven years in prison until Barack Obama shortened her original 35 year sentence.

Following Manning’s invitation to teach at Harvard University, nonresident senior fellow and former CIA director Mike Morell announced his resignation in a letter.

“Ms. Manning was found guilty of 17 serious crimes, including six counts of espionage, for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks, an entity that CIA Director Mike Pompeo says operates like an adversarial foreign intelligence service.” Morell continued, “Senior leaders in the military have stated publicly that the leaks by Ms. Manning put the lives of US soldiers at risk.”

Once Harvard realized what they had done, they immediately withdrew their job offer to Chelsea Manning.

She angrily responded:

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

this is what a military/police/intel state looks like 🕵️🕵️‍♀️ the @cia determines what is and is not taught at @harvard 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/09xIJGlhgf — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

so @harvard says @seanspicer & @Clewandowski_ bring “something to the table and add something to the conversation” and not me 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

Manning also retweeted this post that called Harvard’s actions “cowardly and disgraceful”:

Thoughts on Harvard's cowardly & disgraceful decision to withdraw @xychelsea's fellowship. pic.twitter.com/Exxf1uCWBS — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) September 15, 2017

She would . . . However, actions don’t lie, and hers are despicable. Let’s not forget that Ms. Manning leaked 700,000 documents to Wikileaks in order to rat out our government and among those leaked were diplomatic cables, as well as Afghanistan battlefield reports.

Isn’t it obviously the only reason her case is getting airtime and special treatment is because she is transgendered?

She’s a traitor and a disgrace to our country.

Chelsea Manning shouldn’t be invited anywhere but back to prison.