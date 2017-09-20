[PHOTOS ] Teacher Offended By Kid’s Shirt Gets A Brutal Response From Father “GET OVER IT”

Teachers are known to be stark liberals. It is extremely controversial that they even teach our children because somehow political opinions always get thrown into class discussions; however, let’s save that conversation for another day.

Richard Gautier took to Facebook to open up about the shirt his son, Mason, wore to school. Even though his son’s teacher had discussed politics with Mason many times before, she was still offended when she saw his shirt.

Gautier posted on Facebook, “Mason wore his ‘Hillary for Prison 2016’ shirt to school today. One of his Clinton-supporting teachers whom he’s has political discussions with asked, ‘Did you wear that for me?’”

Mason quickly responded to his teacher’s question stating, “His reply, ‘No, for Chris Stevens.’ Mic drop.” His teacher did not respond.

One user responded to the post,“AWESOME! Now that’s a young man who is being raised up right!” Another said in agreement, “Kid has got some nades. He got’em from his gene pool.”

Anti-Hillary garb was a popular sale item at the Republican National Convention and Trump rallies during the presidential election last year. However, many people thought the clothing was chauvinistic in its appeal. For example, one shirt stated, “Life’s a b***h. Don’t elect one!” Another shirt featured Trump and Clinton’s faces with the words, “Trump that b***h!” Twitter went into a frenzy of posts on the topic:

Mason has every right to wear this shirt. It displays no profanity nor is it indecent.

