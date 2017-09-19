Seattle Seahawks Player Sparks Huge Controversy With New Way Of Showing Support To Kaepernick

We all thought Colin Kaepernick’s protests would be put to bed since his football career is nonexistent as well, but unfortunately other players have decided to carry on the torch. Get this, they have even introduced an on-field Black Power salute.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who has previously shown support for Kaepernick’s protest by sitting during the National Anthem, is now celebrating sacks by team members with a Black Power salute.

Don’t believe it? All Black Media even confirmed Bennett’s actions on the field:

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Celebrates Sack with Black Power Salute https://t.co/XCslIJ85yJ #SFvsSEA pic.twitter.com/eAWTDoDZUn — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) September 17, 2017

Michael Bennett was recently in the public eye because he was reportedly racially profiled by the police while in Las Vegas for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fight. However, Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff, described this event drastically different:

