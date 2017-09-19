Celebrities Challenge Trump Supporters To Boycott Their Movies, Soon Realize Their Huge Mistake

Note: This article may contain offensive language. 

Ellen Pompeo from “Grey’s Anatomy” had her sights set on President Donald Trump when posting this distasteful Twitter rant:

Then she dismissed all of her 1.3 million followers that were Trump fans:

One of her followers responded:

Pompeo tweeted back:

Some thought her account may have been hacked:

But, the actress made sure to let the world know that it was really her behind the screen:

Actress Olivia Wilde invited Trump supporters to boycott her movies, take a look:

They really think they are that important.

Well, newsflash, they aren’t!

Will you accept their challenge?

