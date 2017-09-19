Celebrities Challenge Trump Supporters To Boycott Their Movies, Soon Realize Their Huge Mistake
Ellen Pompeo from “Grey’s Anatomy” had her sights set on President Donald Trump when posting this distasteful Twitter rant:
Here's an image of her insulting Trump supporters, which it'd be ignorant to say none of them are her fans. pic.twitter.com/cipCKhlj33
— Dakota Biscan (@dakotabiscan) September 11, 2017
Then she dismissed all of her 1.3 million followers that were Trump fans:
News flash… I don't want trump supporters for fans Einstein https://t.co/cjJTlZKPpn
— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017
One of her followers responded:
This is sad because I have been a huge fan of you for so many years. But I'm a Trump supporter so I guess you don't want me to be. God Bless
— Tina Westergren (@mabebabe7) September 11, 2017
Pompeo tweeted back:
you cannot support a racist and not be one yourself.. not sure why you even like me? I have a completely different set of values https://t.co/bUznnENxVX
— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017
Some thought her account may have been hacked:
Am I the only one that thinks she might be hacked?
— Charlotte (@iCharlottte) September 11, 2017
But, the actress made sure to let the world know that it was really her behind the screen:
No No no this is me.. no chill.. straight savage when it comes to doing the right thing https://t.co/HQT8WwTy63
— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017
Actress Olivia Wilde invited Trump supporters to boycott her movies, take a look:
👋 Trumpy Trolls defending racism as free speech and threatening to boycott my movies, PLEASE FUCKING DO. 🖕
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 18, 2017
Not defending racism, but your challenge has been accepted. You are not as important as you think you are nor are ur tweets
— Johnny Anderson (@JohnnyJnola24) August 18, 2017
They really think they are that important.
Well, newsflash, they aren’t!
Will you accept their challenge?