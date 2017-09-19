Celebrities Challenge Trump Supporters To Boycott Their Movies, Soon Realize Their Huge Mistake

Note: This article may contain offensive language.

Ellen Pompeo from “Grey’s Anatomy” had her sights set on President Donald Trump when posting this distasteful Twitter rant:

Here's an image of her insulting Trump supporters, which it'd be ignorant to say none of them are her fans. pic.twitter.com/cipCKhlj33 — Dakota Biscan (@dakotabiscan) September 11, 2017

Then she dismissed all of her 1.3 million followers that were Trump fans:

News flash… I don't want trump supporters for fans Einstein https://t.co/cjJTlZKPpn — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017

One of her followers responded:

This is sad because I have been a huge fan of you for so many years. But I'm a Trump supporter so I guess you don't want me to be. God Bless — Tina Westergren (@mabebabe7) September 11, 2017

Pompeo tweeted back:

you cannot support a racist and not be one yourself.. not sure why you even like me? I have a completely different set of values https://t.co/bUznnENxVX — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017

Some thought her account may have been hacked:

Am I the only one that thinks she might be hacked? — Charlotte (@iCharlottte) September 11, 2017

But, the actress made sure to let the world know that it was really her behind the screen:

No No no this is me.. no chill.. straight savage when it comes to doing the right thing https://t.co/HQT8WwTy63 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 11, 2017

Actress Olivia Wilde invited Trump supporters to boycott her movies, take a look:

👋 Trumpy Trolls defending racism as free speech and threatening to boycott my movies, PLEASE FUCKING DO. 🖕 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 18, 2017

Not defending racism, but your challenge has been accepted. You are not as important as you think you are nor are ur tweets — Johnny Anderson (@JohnnyJnola24) August 18, 2017

They really think they are that important.

Well, newsflash, they aren’t!

Will you accept their challenge?