[INTERVIEW] Famous Chef Anthony Bourdain Claims He Would Kill Trump By Poisoning His Food If Given The Chance

Why are celebrities not forced to follow the same rules as everyone else? It is not right that they are allowed to say inappropriate things or do illegal acts, but they are not reprimanded nor obligated to pay the consequences.

For example, famous chef Anthony Bourdain revealed his hatred for President Donald Trump after revealing that he would poison our president if given the chance.

Bourdain also called Kim Jong-Un a “chubby, evil little f***,” and when asked if he would be visiting North Korea anytime soon, he responded inhumanely stating that the country was starving and he would not be taking a trip there because it would be pointless.

When asked what he would serve if ever invited to cater a White House event, Anthony Bourdain responded, “Hemlock,” after first saying that he would “absolutely f*cking not” dine with President Donald Trump.

Take a look at his response below:

For those of you unaware, hemlock is used to treat medical conditions, however, all parts of the plant are extremely poisonous and can lead to death if ingested.

This is unacceptable!

Should we give him a taste of his own medicine?