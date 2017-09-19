KFC Puts A Sign On Front Door About Policemen That Shows Their True Character, Customers Are Furious

Due to factors like the Barack Obama presidency, law enforcement has been under fire for the past couple of years. Not only have they been attacked, but they have gone to trial for things that regular citizens don’t normally get in trouble for.

At a KFC location in Gallipolis, Ohio, the owner made sure that police officers felt safe and well taken care of at his restaurant. The sign stated, “All uniformed police officers eat free every day all day.” What a great way for the owner to show his respect and appreciation to those in law enforcement.

Here is a picture of the sign:

The restaurant’s employees even reaffirmed the veracity of this sign stating that this particular KFC really does serve police officers for free all year around. The photo has since gone viral and has received almost 6,000 shares and over 10,000 likes on Facebook.

Of course, many people wanted to stir the pot as they always do, so they began posting that KFC should give free meals to all law enforcement agents, as well as first responders. The administer of the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page could not agree with this more that he even posted this on their page:

It is time that we give back to law enforcement for all that they do for us.

They did this for a good reason and their generosity is greatly appreciated.

Do you support KFC’s decision?