[VIDEO] Curt Schilling Gets CNN Reporter To Flip Out And Shout On Air With His Comment

None of this is adding up. Jemele Hill calls our president a “white supremacist” and does not get fired from the ESPN Network, however, last year Curt Schilling, former Red Sox and Phillies pitcher, was fired after he made comments condemning radical Islamic terrorists. Something must be done because she cannot continue to be on the air!

During a recent episode of CNN’s Smerconish, Schilling openly said, “I would fire her. I would have never hired her. She has no place in any platform that represents sports. I think she’s openly racist. I think she has been openly racist. But I don’t need to tell you guys that. You guys have been at the forefront of this conversation at CNN since Trump’s been elected.”

Michael Smerconish clearly could not keep his cool and began shouting back, “I’d love on a different day to litigate each one of the points that you just made here, because there’s a response for each one of them. Instead, what I’ll do, is I’ll respond to you saying you were fired for being a conservative. I wasn’t even going to drill down on it but put back on the screen that Facebook post that Curt Schilling distributed where you cherry picked an abhorrent photograph and you used it to besmirch an entire class of individuals. That’s why you got fired! Now do you want to have that conversation, because I’ll have it?”

Schilling calmly responded, “I understand that’s how you guys work. I get it, you guys are about getting ratings. And so you need to be bombastic and you need to make assumptions for the viewers because you guys have operated under the notion that we’re too stupid to think for ourselves.” He also mentioned, “The fact of the matter was, my comment was around the fact that I don’t need my government to tell me where to pee.”

Take a look at the video below:

CNN is nothing but fake news.

Are you glad Curt Schilling crushed this reporter?