Rush Limbaugh Reveals The Only Way To Stop Antifa Once And For All

UC Berkeley was forced to spend $600,00 in order to stop the terrorist group Antifa from killing people. This was because Conservative revolutionary Ben Shapiro was coming to speak about Conservative principles. During his speech, he mentioned that one year ago, he was able to speak at the UC without any misunderstandings.

Rush Limbaugh, the genius man that he is, decided to examine how Antifa can be stopped and he came up with something brilliant. He stated, “The media is portraying [Ben Shapiro] as the problem for daring to go where he’s not wanted and where he won’t be listened to, and it’s just seen as Shapiro showing up to unnecessarily provoke a bunch of college snowflakes who don’t want to be hurt or damaged or injured by a message that they’ve never heard before, which is conservatism.”

He continued, “I think Shapiro needs to be applauded for this. They’re treating the guy, as he said, like Godzilla. He’s about five seven, and he doesn’t weigh as much as one of Godzilla’s fingers.”

Limbaugh concluded, “Ben Shapiro got out of Berkeley alive and unharmed. And he’s written a piece about it. He said there’s five things that he learned. And the number one thing that he wrote in his column, number one thing he learned is that when the cops do their job, the Antifa people don’t matter. When the cops do their job, Antifa’s not a problem. Bingo! Bingo!”

We are 100% behind this.

Do you think that will stop Antifa?